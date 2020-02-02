Bayan Token Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bayan Token has a market capitalization of $237,062.00 and $618.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bayan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken . Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com . Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.