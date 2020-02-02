Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post $19.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.81 million and the highest is $19.37 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $76.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $76.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $83.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,695. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $531.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

