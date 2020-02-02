Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Decreased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

