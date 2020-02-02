Bank of America Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

