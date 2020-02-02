Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.22 ($4.90).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

