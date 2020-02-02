Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $10.15. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 275,017 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 48,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

