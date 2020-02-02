B. Riley Raises Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $6.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

OESX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 356,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

