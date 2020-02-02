B. Riley Boosts SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target to $9.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.36.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

