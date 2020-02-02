Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 3,716,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.