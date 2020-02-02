Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 in the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

