Aurora (AOA) Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.05948693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.