AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUDC. Sidoti began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 609,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

