AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of T traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,409,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 221,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 87,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

