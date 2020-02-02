Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Down 5.2%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.39, 618,940 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 474,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,869,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. In the last three months, insiders purchased 657,302 shares of company stock worth $9,412,381. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

