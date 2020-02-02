Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

