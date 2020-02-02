Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.00. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 954,726 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and a P/E ratio of -31.50.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.