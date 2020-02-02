Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 962,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,138. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The business’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

