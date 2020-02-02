Aragon Trading Up 17.1% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and approximately $55,099.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and GOPAX. In the last week, Aragon has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,173,226 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

