Aptiv PLC (APTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Aptiv has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aptiv to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.