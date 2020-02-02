Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

