APR Coin Market Cap Reaches $57,627.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $57,627.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,090,247 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

