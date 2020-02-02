Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

AMAT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. 10,112,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

