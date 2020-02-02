Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 223,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,937,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

