Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $315.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average of $247.51. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 54.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

