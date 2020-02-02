Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

