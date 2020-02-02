AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $32,272.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDEX, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

