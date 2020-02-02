Apollo Global Management’s (APO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.