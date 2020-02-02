Apollo Currency Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $773,119.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008423 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

