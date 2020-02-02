Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 1,063,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

