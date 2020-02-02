Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,621,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 60.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 79.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 165,143 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $39,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

