ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 59,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $749.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.