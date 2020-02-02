Analysts Set T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target at $4.33

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 2,039,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,829. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

