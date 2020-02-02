Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price at $134.50

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

