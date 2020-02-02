Analysts Set Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT at $74.50

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Neogen stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 171,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,417. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,930,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,650 shares of company stock worth $12,104,012 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

