Analysts Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) PT at $8.33

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 824,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,162. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

