Analysts Set Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) PT at $38.00

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

FSCT opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $287,269.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $119,853.90. Insiders sold 252,271 shares of company stock worth $8,527,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

