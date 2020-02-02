Analysts Set Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Target Price at $26.95

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.74.

EIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,033. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.