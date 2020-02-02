Analysts Set D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $56.46

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,074,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,529,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,061,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 3,755,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,906. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.