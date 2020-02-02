Analysts Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) PT at GBX 206.38

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.38 ($2.71).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

LON CTEC traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 201.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.35. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

