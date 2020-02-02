Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

TROW stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 61,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

