Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

COOP traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 332,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

