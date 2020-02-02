Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will post sales of $687.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

NYSE KTB traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.14. 2,287,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,355. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter.

