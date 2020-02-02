Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $46,336.80. Insiders have sold a total of 442,129 shares of company stock worth $19,110,427 in the last ninety days. 67.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 89,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,533. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

