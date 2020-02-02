Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

