Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.41 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $241,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,533. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. 714,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,453. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

