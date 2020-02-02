Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). CryoPort also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 998,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 747,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,830,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 326,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,586. CryoPort has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

