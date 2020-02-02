Analysts Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.38). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $26,059,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $2,682,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 126,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 254,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.