Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $381.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $388.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $497.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 963,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

