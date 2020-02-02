Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.90.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.