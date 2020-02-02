Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $252.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.
AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.90.
AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
