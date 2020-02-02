Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $252.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.90.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.